Pixar Putt Extends NYC Sitdown at Battery Park City

Due to popular demand, Pixar Putt will extend its stay in NYC's Battery Park City through November 28. The pop-up mini golf experience will then head to San Diego for its next sitdown, followed by stints in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, and more to be announced.

Pixar Putt is made up of 18 interactive holes inspired by the stories and characters from some of Disney and Pixar's most beloved films including Toy Story, The Incredibles, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, Coco, A Bug's Life, Wall-E, and Inside Out.

Co-presented by Rockefeller Productions and TEG Life Like Touring, Pixar Putt is described as "a perfect socially distant, Fall outing for any Pixar fan." Pixar Putt's standard COVID Safe measures include capped player numbers on the course, physical distancing measures in queues and on course, sanitizer stations located onsite, and sanitizing of all golfing equipment between users for every session, each day.

