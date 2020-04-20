Phantom Sequel Love Never Dies to Air for Free This Weekend on YouTube

Love Never Dies, Andrew Lloyd Webber's sequel to The Phantom of the Opera will stream live, free of charge, for 48 hours on the Shows Must Go On YouTube channel. The show will launch on Friday, April 24 at 2pm EST (7pm BST).

Love Never Dies, filmed at Melbourne's Regent Theatre, features a book by Ben Elton and lyrics by Glenn Slater. The musical is set on Coney Island, where Madame Giry, her daughter Meg, and the Phantom have relocated and operate a carnival called Phantasma. When Christine Daaé, her husband Raoul, and their ten-year-old son Gustave arrive in Manhattan, the Phantom uses it as his opportunity to lure back his one true love.

Directed by Simon Phillips, with set and costume designs by Gabriela Tylesova and choreography by Graeme Murphy, Love Never Dies features a 21-piece orchestra and a cast of 36 headed by Ben Lewis as the Phantom and Anna O'Byrne as Christine.