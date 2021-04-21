Patti Murin and Colin Donnell to Lead Hallmark Thriller To Catch a Spy

Broadway's Patti Murin and Colin Donnell will star in the upcoming Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film To Catch a Spy, airing Sunday, June 20 at 8pm ET.

Currently shooting in Malta, the film follows a travel journalist covering the opening of a hotel, who ends up assisting an FBI agent after they witness someone fall to their death. Donnell will play FBI agent Aaron, with Murin as journalist Sara, and actor Nathalie Kelley as journalist Chloe.

To Catch a Spy is written by Rick Garman and directed by Jeff Beesley. Murin and Donnell previously starred in the 2020 Hallmark film Love on Iceland.