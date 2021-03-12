Our Five Favorite Liza Minnelli Moments on Video

She's so famous that she only needs to go by one name — Liza — and today is her 75th birthday. Let's join together to wish Ms. Minnelli a bon anniversaire by checking out these five videos of her greatest moments on stage (and screen).

1. "Theme from New York, New York"



2. "Ring Them Bells"



3. "Cabaret"



4. "Return to the Land of Oz" from Journey Back to Oz



5. "A New Life" from Jekyll and Hyde

