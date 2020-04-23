Oscar Isaac and Marisa Tomei to Give Benefit Reading of Alan Bowne's Beirut
The reading will kick off MCC Theater's new online programming series Virtual Events.
MCC Theater has announced its new online arm of MCC Theater programming, MCC Virtual Events. A benefit play reading of Alan Bowne's Beirut, featuring Marisa Tomei and Oscar Isaac, will kick off the series next Tuesday, April 28, at 7:30pm ET. Tomei will reprise the role of her award-winning 1987 performance, which she gave during MCC Theater's One Act Play Festival.
Beirut will be streamed via StreamYard to the MCC YouTube platform. A limited number of tickets will be available for $5 each. Additional tickets will be allocated and available at $15 and $25, on a first-come, first-served basis. Find out more and purchase tickets here.
All proceeds of this benefit reading will support MCC's Be Our Light Campaign and will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the MCC Board to help the Theater now and with preparations for the coming 2020-21 season. Find out more about the Be Our Light Campaign here.