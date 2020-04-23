Oscar Isaac and Marisa Tomei to Give Benefit Reading of Alan Bowne's Beirut

MCC Theater has announced its new online arm of MCC Theater programming, MCC Virtual Events. A benefit play reading of Alan Bowne's Beirut, featuring Marisa Tomei and Oscar Isaac, will kick off the series next Tuesday, April 28, at 7:30pm ET. Tomei will reprise the role of her award-winning 1987 performance, which she gave during MCC Theater's One Act Play Festival.

Beirut will be streamed via StreamYard to the MCC YouTube platform. A limited number of tickets will be available for $5 each. Additional tickets will be allocated and available at $15 and $25, on a first-come, first-served basis. Find out more and purchase tickets here.

All proceeds of this benefit reading will support MCC's Be Our Light Campaign and will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the MCC Board to help the Theater now and with preparations for the coming 2020-21 season. Find out more about the Be Our Light Campaign here.