Original Stars of Rent to Reunite for 25th Anniversary Event at New York Theatre Workshop

Twenty-five years ago today, Jonathan Larson's Rent had its first performance at New York Theatre Workshop. To mark the occasion, the off-Broadway company has announced that its 2021 annual gala, taking place virtually on March 2, will celebrate the landmark musical and reunite members of its original and subsequent casts.

Original cast members Gilles Chaisson, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Rodney Hicks, Idina Menzel, Aiko Nakasone, Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Byron Utley will perform, while subsequent stars Sebastian Arcelus, Annaleigh Ashford, Adam Chanler-Berat, Nichols Christopher, Wilson Cruz, Brandon Victor Dixon, Neil Patrick Harris, Telly Leung, Kamilah Marshall, Jai Rodriguez, Ephraim Sykes, Tamika Lawrence, and Tracie Thoms will also appear, as will director Michael Greif.

Christopher Jackson, Eva Noblezada, Ben Platt, BIlly Porter, Ali Stroker, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anaïs Mitchell, Shakina Nayfack, Dael Orlandersmith, and Will Power will also take part, with the Bengsons, the Lazours, Joe Iconis, and Rona Siddiqui providing musical material. The evening will be directed by Andy Señor Jr., with musical supervision by Stephen Oremus and musical direction by Will Van Dyke.

