Avenue Q to Receive First-Ever Revival

This production will run in the West End beginning in 2026.

The Tony-winning musical Avenue Q will receive its first West End revival, celebrating the musical’s 20th anniversary. Performances run March 20-August 29 at the Shaftesbury Theatre.

Written by Robert Lopez, Jeff Marx, and Jeff Whitty, Avenue Q will once again be directed by Jason Moore. This mounting will utilize the original Broadway puppets by Rick Lyon, sets by Anna Louizos, and orchestrations and arrangements by Stephen Oremus. Ebony Molina will choreograph.

Avenue Q opened off-Broadway in 2003, before transferring to Broadway later that year. Its original West End production was in 2006, running through 2010.

Casting and additional details will be announced at a later date.