Original Princess Bride Stars to Reunite for Benefit Reading of Screenplay

The original cast of The Princess Bride will reunite for a one-night only reading of William Goldman's script, set to take place on September 13 at 6pm CT/7pm ET.

The reading will serve as a benefit for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, and will feature stars Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Carol Kane, Chris Sarandon, Mandy Pantinkin, Wallace Shawn, Billy Crysal, Rob Reiner, and other special guests. Patton Oswalt will moderate a discussion with the cast afterwards. You can attend the reading virtually by donating any amount of money.

Adapted by William Goldman from his 1973 novel, The Princess Bride follows the adventure of Westley to save his childhood love, Buttercup, after she's kidnapped.

Click here to donate.