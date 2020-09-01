Original Hairspray Cast to Reunite for MCC Theater's 2020 Miscast Gala

The original cast of Hairspray will reunite for MCC Theater's Miscast20 gala, airing Sunday, September 13 on its YouTube channel.

Harvey Fierstein, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, Jackie Hoffman, Matthew Morrison, Jenn Gambatese, Kamilah Marshall, Corey Reynolds, Judine Somerville, and Shayna Steele will take part in the one-night only benefit, which will air on YouTube through September 17.

They join eanie Feldstein, Heather Headley, Joshua Henry, Rob McClure, Nicolette Robinson, Phillipa Soo, Adrienne Warren, Jocelyn Bioh, Raúl Esparza, Judith Light, Norbert Leo Butz, Robert Fairchild, Ingrid Michaelson, Leslie Odom Jr., Isaac Powell, Lauren Ridloff, Kenneth Cole, Julianna Margulies, Piper Perabo, and Thomas Sadoski. Will Van Dyke serves as musical supervisor.

Miscast20 will feature a free raffle to win a table for 10 front and center at Miscast 21 and a toast with the performers onstage after the show. Raffle entry and bids can be placed here.

Funds raised from Miscast20 help MCC Theater produce exciting new work off-Broadway and support its Youth Company and in-school partnerships that serve New York City public high school students, as well as MCC's literary development work with emerging playwrights. Miscast20 will also support the Mental Health Coalition (MHC), who will receive 10 percent of funds raised during the broadcast. MHC is a new initiative focused on destigmatizing mental health experiences that was founded by social activist and fashion designer Kenneth Cole.