Noma Dumezweni Joins Cast of Disney's Live-Action Little Mermaid Remake

The Undoing star and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Tony nominee Noma Dumezweni has joined the cast of Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. Dumezweni's role is being kept under wraps, though it will be a character that did not appear in the original animated motion picture.

As previously reported, Halle Bailey will take on the role of Ariel, Melissa McCarthy will play Ursula, Javier Bardem will play King Triton, Daveed Diggs is Sebastian, Awkwafina is Scuttle, Jacob Tremblay is Flounder, and Jonah Hauer-King is Prince Eric.

The Little Mermaid will be directed by Rob Marshall, with a screenplay by David Magee. The film will feature the classic Alan Menken-Howard Ashman songs from the 1989 film, as well as new musical material penned by Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.