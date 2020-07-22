Nick Cordero Live at 54 Below Album to Be Released by Broadway Records

Broadway Records will release a live album of Nick Cordero's 2019 Feinstein's/54 Below concert Live Your Life on Thursday, September 17. The release commemorates what would have been Cordero's 42nd birthday.

Guest performers on the album include Kathryn Gallagher, Drew Gehling, Sara Chase, and Zach Braff. It is music-directed by Michael J. Moritz Jr. Proceeds from the album will go to benefit his wife, Amanda Kloots, and their young son, Elvis.

Cordero died July 5 at the age of 41 following a long battle with Covid-19 and its side effects. He earned a Tony nomination for starring in Bullets Over Broadway, and also appeared in A Bronx Tale, Waitress, and The Toxic Avenger, among other shows.

Preorder the album here.