Nick Cordero, Etai Benson, and More Join Cast of Oswald Musical Concert

Full casting has been announced for an upcoming concert of Tony LePage and Josh Sassanella's new musical Oswald, to be presented at the Green Room 42 on Monday, August 19.

The event will feature Reeve Carney and Amy Spanger, joined by Justin Matthew Sargent, Joe Carroll, Nasia Thomas, Alex Finke, De'Lon Grant, Donnie Kehr, Justin Mortelliti, and Joey Calveri. Newly announced are Nick Cordero, Ryan Appleby, Amber Ardolino, Etai Benson, Kaleigh Cronin, Kristin Feeney, Russell Fisher, Jeff Jordan, Matt Magnusson, Kristen Oei, Kimberly Pine, Ashley Ricci, Brett Ricci, Laurissa "Lala" Romain, Brandon Schraml, and Astrid Van Wieren.

The production, which debuted in Dallas, is directed by Randi Kleiner, and features music direction from Jane Cardona.

Oswald is described as follows: "November 22, 1963 is one of the most infamous days in history. As President Kennedy's motorcade heads down the streets of Dallas, Texas, a shot rings out. Days later his accused assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald, is led through the basement of the Dallas Police headquarters only to meet his doom. The nation mourns for the loss of a great leader, and for a truth that can never be spoken. Told through the eyes of his now elderly widowed wife, Oswald explores two possible versions of the accused assassin's journey simultaneously. On one side of our story we follow a troubled youth caught up in an impossible situation, which ultimately leads to the conspiracy theories many believe to this day. On the other, we watch a cold-blooded killer driven mad by his unrelenting need to be remembered."