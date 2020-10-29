New York City Center to Stream Audra McDonald Concert in December
The concert will serve as City Center's 2020 gala.
New York City Center will stream An Evening With Audra McDonald from December 9 at 7:30pm ET through December 16.
The concert will be filmed at the venue and serve as City Center's 2020 gala presentation. Pre-show festivities will begin at 6:30pm ET for donors of $2,500 or more. General tickets, costing $35, will go on sale on November 16.
Six-time Tony winner McDonald will be joined by musical director Andy Einhorn. The intimate evening will feature golden age classics and standards from the Great American Songbook.
