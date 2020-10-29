New York City Center to Stream Audra McDonald Concert in December

New York City Center will stream An Evening With Audra McDonald from December 9 at 7:30pm ET through December 16.

The concert will be filmed at the venue and serve as City Center's 2020 gala presentation. Pre-show festivities will begin at 6:30pm ET for donors of $2,500 or more. General tickets, costing $35, will go on sale on November 16.

Six-time Tony winner McDonald will be joined by musical director Andy Einhorn. The intimate evening will feature golden age classics and standards from the Great American Songbook.