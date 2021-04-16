New Stephen Sondheim Encyclopedia Released

Rowman & Littlefield Publishers have released Rick Pender's The Stephen Sondheim Encyclopedia, a 652-page tome dedicated to the legendary composer and lyricist.

Arts journalist Pender is the former managing editor of the now-defunct Sondheim Review, a quarterly magazine dedicated to Sondheim's work.

The Stephen Sondheim Encyclopedia is a comprehensive reference book, with entries covering Sondheim's major musicals, key collaborators and material, and detailed discussions of Sondheim's life, career, awards, and the actors who have originated roles in his shows.

Among Sondheim's shows are Assassins, Company, Follies, Gypsy, Sweeney Todd, and West Side Story.

