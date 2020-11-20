Netflix's The Prom Releases Song From Upcoming Album

Netflix's upcoming film The Prom, based on the hit Broadway musical from Bob Martin, Chad Beguelin, and Matthew Sklar, has released one of its songs, "Wear Your Crown." The album will be available digitally on December 4 and on CD on December 18 and will include all 16 songs from the original musical. The film's cast includes Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, Andrew Rannells, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, and newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman. We're just excited about it as you are, so take a listen to hold you over until the film premieres on Netflix on December 11.

To preorder the album, click here.