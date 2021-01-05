New Biography Will Explore Life and Career of Broadway Musical Director Paul Gemignani

The career of veteran Broadway musical director Paul Gemignani will be explored in the forthcoming biography Gemignani: Life and Lessons From Broadway and Beyond. Written by musical-theater historian Margaret Hall, Gemignani will be released this fall via Applause Theatre & Cinema Books.

Gemignani has served as a musical director for more than four decades, starting out as a replacement during the original production of Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman's Follies. Among his many credits as musical director are the shows A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, Evita, Passion, Into the Woods, Assassins, Sunday in the Park With George, and most recently, Kiss Me, Kate.

Gemignani: Life and Lessons From Broadway and Beyond will tell the story of Gemignani's life and career, and will also educate readers about the role of a musical director in the creation of a production. Hall is a teacher of musical-theater history and is currently a obtaining her Masters in Musical Theatre History from New York University, Gallatin School of Individualized Study, the first degree of its kind to be granted worldwide.

Additional details are still to be announced.