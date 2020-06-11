NBC's Live The Wiz to Stream for Free This Weekend

NBC's 2015 television broadcast of The Wiz Live! will stream for free this weekend on the Shows Must Go On Youtube page. The stream will kick off on Friday, June 12, at 2pm ET and will be available for 48 hours here.

Shanice Williams leads the company as Dorothy, alongside Queen Latifah (The Wiz), Mary J. Blige (Evillene), David Alan Grier (Cowardly Lion), Ne-Yo (Tin-Man), Elijah Kelley (Scarecrow), Uzo Aduba (Glinda the Good), Amber Riley (Addaperle), Common (Bouncer), and Stephanie Mills (Auntie Em).

The ensemble is made up of Chris Borrero, James Brown III, Olutayo Bosede, Elon Van Buckley, Ta'rea Campbell, Jessica Castro, Kacie Garland, Asmeret Ghebremichael, Frankie Gordils, Khadija Griffith, Tre Holloway, Antonio Hudnell, Carlos Irizarry, Marcus Paul James, Frederic Jean, Capathia Jenkins, Mykal Kilgore, Tamika Lawrence, India R. McGee, Maurice Murphy, Antonio Moore, Danielle Polanco, Malaiyka Reid, Eric Sanchez, Sherisse Springer, Chris Silcox, Ahmahd Thomas, Raphael Thomas, Alex Wade, Donald Webber, DaShaun Wesley, Xavier Wilcher, and NaTasha Williams.

Tony winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun) directs the live production, which is based on Charlie Smalls and William F. Brown's Tony-winning stage version. Four-time Tony winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots) has contributed new material to Brown's book. Craig Zadan and Neil Meron serve as executive producers, with Universal Television producing.

The Wiz, a retelling of L. Frank Baum's classic Wizard of Oz stories, opened on Broadway in 1975 and won seven Tonys including Best Musical and Best Score. A 1978 film version starred Diana Ross and Michael Jackson. It was last seen in New York in a New York City Center Encores! Summer Stars revival in 2009, with a cast led by Ashanti, Orlando Jones, and Tony winner LaChanze.