NBC to Air Radio City Christmas Spectacular, Starring the Rockettes, on TV This Week

Radio City Music Hall's annual Christmas Spectacular won't be seen live in person this year, but NBC will air an hour-long taped presentation of the beloved holiday favorite on Wednesday, December 2, at 10pm ET/PT. Today co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will host.

The event will feature the iconic Radio City Rockettes performing select numbers from the annual live show, all of which were previously recorded at Radio City Music Hall. The "At Home Holiday Special" will transport audiences from the North Pole to Central Park to a manger in Bethlehem, with special holiday appearances and messages by Jenna Dewan, Whoopi Goldberg, Josh Groban, Carla Hall, Padma Lakshmi, and John Legend.

This marks the first year that the Christmas Spectacular has not been performed since it began its annual run in 1933. The special is produced by Alex Coletti Productions with creative support from Madison Square Garden Entertainment. Alex Coletti serves as executive producer. Barbra Dannov and Allison Roithinger will co-executive produce.