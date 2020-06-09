National Black Theater Accepting Applications for 2020-21 Soul Producing Residency

The National Black Theatre, founded by the late Dr. Barbara Ann Teer, is now accepting applications for its 2020-21 Soul Producing Residency.

First launched in 2015, the Soul Producing Residency is a training ground for Black artists, working to "empower the next generation of producers, general managers, and curators of the future." The eight-month program recognizes one Black producer, who will receive a minimum stipend of $10,000, administrative support and access to office space, professional development opportunities, and real-time work experience, culminating in a self-produced one-day event.

Submissions will be accepted through July 1 at 11:59pm. Click here to apply.