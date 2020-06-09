National Black Theater Accepting Applications for 2020-21 Soul Producing Residency
The program helps develop the careers of Black theater producers.
The National Black Theatre, founded by the late Dr. Barbara Ann Teer, is now accepting applications for its 2020-21 Soul Producing Residency.
First launched in 2015, the Soul Producing Residency is a training ground for Black artists, working to "empower the next generation of producers, general managers, and curators of the future." The eight-month program recognizes one Black producer, who will receive a minimum stipend of $10,000, administrative support and access to office space, professional development opportunities, and real-time work experience, culminating in a self-produced one-day event.
Submissions will be accepted through July 1 at 11:59pm. Click here to apply.
