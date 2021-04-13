Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick, and Producers Cast to Reunite on Stars in the House

Original cast members from The Producers will reunite on Stars in the House to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the show's Broadway premiere. The reunion will take place on April 17 at 8pm ET, hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley.

Joining director and choreographer Susan Stroman will be Tony-winning stars Nathan Lane (Max Bialystock), Matthew Broderick (Leo Bloom), and Cady Huffman (Ulla), alongside Tony-nominated cast members Roger Bart (Carmen Ghia) and Brad Oscar (Franz Liebkind). Gary Beach, who won a Tony for originating the role of Roger DeBris, died in 2018 at the age of 70.

The Producers won a record 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. An adaptation of Mel Brooks's Oscar-winning 1968 film, it features a book and score by Brooks, with book co-written by Thomas Meehan. It opened April 19, 2001.

Stars in the House streams for free on YouTube, with donations going to the Actors Fund.