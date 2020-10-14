Musical Grease Television Series Will Focus on Origin of Pink Ladies

A new Grease television series will focus on the origin story of the Pink Ladies, according to Variety.

The series was originally planned for HBO Max, but will instead be seen on the Paramount Plus streaming platform. The title of the show will be Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, and it is created, written, and executive-produced by Annabel Oakes.

Rise of the Pink Ladies will be an hour-long musical series that looks at how the eponymous group began and how they change Rydell High. Additional information has not yet been revealed.