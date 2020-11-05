Multilingual Our Town, With Translations in Spanish and Creole, Available for Licensing

Concord Theatricals has secured the licensing rights to a multilingual new translation of Thornton Wilder's Our Town, with language translations by playwrights Nilo Cruz and Jeff Augustin.

This is the first time in history that the Wilder family has allowed text changes to the beloved Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, which augments Wilder's original English-language script with dialogue in Spanish (Cruz) and Augustin (Creole). The version was originally commissioned by Miami New Drama, where it premiered in 2017 under the direction of Michel Hausmann.

The multilingual Our Town is available to purchase and license through Concord's Samuel French imprint.