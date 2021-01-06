Michael Urie, Ann Harada to Star in Virtual Production of New Play Smithtown
The show will be presented this February.
Michael Urie, Ann Harada, Colby Lewis and Constance Shulman will star in a virtual production of the new play Smithtown, written by Drew Larimore and directed by Stephen Kitsakos.
Smithtown follows four residents of a fictional Midwestern university town who unwittingly become victims of technology gone awry. The 65-minute play is presented by the Studios of Key West
The play will stream online February 13-27. For tickets, click here.
Loading...