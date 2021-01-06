Michael Urie, Ann Harada to Star in Virtual Production of New Play Smithtown

Michael Urie, Ann Harada, Colby Lewis and Constance Shulman will star in a virtual production of the new play Smithtown, written by Drew Larimore and directed by Stephen Kitsakos.

Smithtown follows four residents of a fictional Midwestern university town who unwittingly become victims of technology gone awry. The 65-minute play is presented by the Studios of Key West

The play will stream online February 13-27. For tickets, click here.