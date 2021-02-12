Michael McKean and Annette O'Toole to Star in Reading of The Typists

Married stage and screen favorites Michael McKean and Annette O'Toole will star in a live reading of Murray Schisgal's The Typists, taking place Friday, February 26, at 7pm ET. The Play-PerView reading will be directed by Austin Pendleton.

In The Typists, a married law student named Paul (McKean) takes a job as a typist for an ad agency, where he works for his lonely supervisor, Sylvia (O'Toole). Through a series of flashbacks and flash-forwards, Schisgal depicts the story of their relationship and the potential for romance.

Following the reading, there will be a discussion with McKean, O'Toole, and Pendleton. The Typists, which will benefit Williamstown Theatre Festival, will be available through March 2.

Get tickets here.