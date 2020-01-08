Mel Brooks's Young Frankenstein Musical to Air Live on ABC

ABC will present a live musical production of Mel Brooks's Young Frankenstein this fall, according to published reports.

The broadcast will be produced by Brooks, who directed the beloved 1974 film and cowrote its screenplay with star Gene Wilder. Brooks also penned the score for the 2007 Broadway musical adaptation, which featured a script by Brooks and Thomas Meehan.

Young Frankenstein, directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman, opened on Broadway in November 2007 and closed in 2009 after 484 performances. A revised edition, also staged by Stroman, premiered in London's West End in October 2017. The Broadway production starred Roger Bart, Sutton Foster, Megan Mullally, and Shuler Hensley.

An air date and casting is still to be announced.