Megan Mullallly, Nick Offerman Preview New Musical Iceboy! Via Pasadena Playhouse

Pasadena Playhouse has launched the premiere of In Development: Iceboy!, featuring Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman, on its PlayhouseLive initiative.

Iceboy! is written by Mark Hollmann, Erin Quinn Purcell, and Jay Reiss, and tells the untrue story of a 10,000-year-old Neanderthal who's found frozen in the Arctic, brought to New York, and adopted by the biggest Broadway star of 1938. When Iceboy threatens to upstage his adoptive mother, the work becomes "All About Eve, if only Eve were a caveman."

The show features four new songs performed by Mullally, Offerman, and costars Adam DeVine and Laura Bell Bundy, with direction by Kevin Chamberlain and musical accompaniment by Jesse Vargas.

In Development: Iceboy! is free to watch via PlayhouseLive. Click here for more information.