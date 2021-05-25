New Nick Blaemire and Van Hughes Musical Space Dogs to Stream as Virtual Concert

MCC Theater will present a free streaming concert featuring selections from the new musical Space Dogs on Monday, June 28, at 7pm ET. It will remain available through July 1.

Written and performed by Van Hughes and Nick Blaemire, Space Dogs tells the heartbreaking story of Laika, a stray dog who is sent to space during the Cold War by a top-secret Russian scientist. Laika made history as the first animal to orbit the Earth, but she was only supplied with one meal, seven days' worth of oxygen, and died from overheating within hours of liftoff.

Presented as part of MCC's SongLab series, the 27-minute stream will feature puppets, animation, green screen technology, and guitars. Production design is by Deilis Curiel, sound is by Twi McCallum, cinematography is by Johnny Moreno, and creative direction is by Peter Nigrini.

For tickets and more information, click here.