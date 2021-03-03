May Adrales Named New Artistic Director of the Lark

May Adrales has been named artistic director of the Lark, the international lay development laboratory dedicated to amplifying the voices of playwrights. Founding artistic director John Clinton Eisner recently stepped down.

Adrales has a long history with the Lark, first joining the organization the New Generations Future Leaders Fellowship. In 2008, she became the director of artistic programs, creating the Monthly Meeting of the Minds, Winter Writers' Retreat, and Playground initiatives. "She is hands down exactly the right person for the job because she has spent a lifetime fighting for artists to have a place at the center of the cultural conversation," Eisner said in a statement.

As a director, Adrales has staged acclaimed productions of David Henry Hwang's The Dance and the Railroad, JC Lee's Luce, Qui Nguyen's Vietgone, Chisa Hutchinson's Somebody's Daughter, and Lauren Gunderson's Natural Shocks, among other productions. Over the course of her career, she has staged over 25 world premieres.