Maury Yeston Album, With Demos of Titanic, Nine, and More, Released Via PS Classics

PS Classics has released the new double-disc album Maury Sings Yeston: The Demos, commemorating the 75th birthday of the Tony-winning composer. The album is now available for download and to stream, with a hard copy release set for Friday, December 11.

The 40 tracks feature Yeston singing and playing early versions of his Tony-winning songs from Titanic and Nine, as well as Death Takes a Holiday, Queen of Basin Street, Goya'', and several other works. The album is produced by Bart Migal.

These demos are my personal, private notes," Yeston said in a statement. "They're first drafts. Those who are familiar with the final versions of a number of these selections as they ultimately appeared in shows may find it interesting to see what remains and what changed in these early drafts. I have spent a lifetime teaching musical theatre composition with the same watchword as a core principle: The art of writing is the art of rewriting. I hope these drafts will inspire every new writer to persist."

Purchase Maury Sings Yeston here.