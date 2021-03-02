Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake and More to Be Part of Online Streaming Festival

New York City Center will present a streaming festival of ballets by choreographer Matthew Bourne, running March 5-April 4. Tickets are $15 per production, with a package including the full lineup for $50.

The lineup will include Bourne's iconic Swan Lake, available March 5-14, with a cast including Will Bozier as the Swan/the Stranger, Liam Mower as the Prince, and Nicole Kabera as the Queen, and a score by Tchaikovsky. The Car Man, a loose adaptation of Bizet's Carmen, will run March 12-21, with a cast including Christopher Trenfield as Luca, Zizi Strallen as Lana, Dominic North as Angelo, Kate Lyons at Rita, and Alan Vincent as Dino Alfano.

Cinderella, with a score by Prokofiev, will be available March 19-28, with a cast including Ashley Shaw as Cinderella, Andrew Monaghan as Harry the Pilot, Michela Meazza as the Stepmother, Liam Mower as the Angel, and Alan Vincent as the Father. Finally, Romeo and Juliet, also featuring a score by Prokofiev, will run March 26-April 4, with a cast led by Cordelia Braithwaite as Juliet, Paris Fitzpatrick as Romeo, Dan Wright as Tybalt, and Ben Brown as Mercutio.

Each title will be available on demand for 10 days. Click here for more information on Matthew Bourne's New Adventures Festival.