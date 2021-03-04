Lupita Nyong'o, Juan Castano, Javier Muñoz, David Zayas to Star in Romeo Y Julieta

Lupita Nyong'o and Juan Castano will star in Romeo Y Julieta, a bilingual audioplay edition of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, available for free beginning Thursday, March 18.

Directed by Saheem Ali, the production is based on the Spanish translation of Shakespeare's text by Alfredo Michel Modenessi, with adaptation by Ali and Ricardo Pérez González. It is presented by the Public Theater and WNYC Studios, and will be available wherever podcasts are available.

Nyong'o will play Julieta, and Castano will be Romeo. They are joined by Carlo Albán (Benvolio), Karina Arroyave (Apothecary), Erick Betancourt (Abram), Michael Braugher (Balthasar), Carlos Carrasco (Lord Montague), Ivonne Coll (Nurse), John J. Concado (Peter), Hiram Delgado (Tybalt), Guillermo Diaz (Gregory), Sarah Nina Hayon (Lady Montague), Kevin Herrera (Ensemble), Modesto Lacen (Prince Escalus/Capulet's Cousin), Florencia Lozano (Capulet), Irene Sofia Lucio (Mercutio), Keren Lugo (Sister Joan), Benjamin Luis McCracken (Paris's Page), Julio Monge (Friar Lawrence), Javier Muñoz (Paris), and David Zayas (Sampson).