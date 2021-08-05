Listen to Norbert Leo Butz and Ethan Slater Sing From New Concept Album Edge of the World

Edge of the World, a new concept album from Ethan Slater and Nick Blaemire, will be released via Broadway Records on Friday, August 6 and we've got your first listen to the song "Everyday" below.

The musical recording stars Slater and Blaemire, alongside Norbert Leo Butz and Lilli Cooper. The band includes Salter (guitar), Marco Paguia (piano), Michael Dobson (drums), Christine Ankrum (bass), and Aaron Ankrum (horns, strings, sound mixing). Hans Dekline mastered the album, which is produced by Bonnie Comley and Stewart Lane.

Edge of the World is the story of a father (Butz) and son (Slater), who move to rural Alaska as they cope with unimaginable loss. "While the album is fun and energetic," Slater said in a statement, "at it's core, it's about wanting to escape your grief, represented here by the vast wilderness."