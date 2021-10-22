Listen: Andrew Garfield, Vanessa Hudgens, Josh Henry Sing "Louder Than Words" From Tick, Tick...Boom!

The second album track from the upcoming Tick, Tick...Boom! movie have been released.

Below, you can listen to star Andrew Garfield and cast members Joshua Henry and Vanessa Hudgens sing the anthemic Jonathan Larson song "Louder Than Words." The track is produced by Alex Lacamoire, Bill Sherman, and Kurt Crowley, mixed by Greg Wells, and mastered by Brian Lucey.

Written for the stage by Jonathan Larson, penned for the screen by Steven Levenson, and directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tick, Tick...Boom! debuts in select theaters on November 12 and at home on Netflix starting November 19.

Tick, Tick...Boom! tells the story of Jon (Tony winner Garfield), a young theater composer (read: waiter) in New York City who dreams of writing the next great American musical (Larson composed Tick, Tick...Boom! before his runaway hit, Rent). Days before he's due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere, especially from his girlfriend Susan (Alexandra Schipp) and best friend Michael (Robin de Jesús). With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?

The movie moves beyond the three-actor format of the stage musical (which was adapted from Larson's solo show by David Auburn) to feature additional performances by Vanessa Hudgens as Karessa, Joshua Henry as Roger, Judith Light as Rosa Stevens, Bradley Whitford as Stephen Sondheim, Mj Rodriguez as Carolyn, and Tariq Trotter as H.A.W.K. Smooth.