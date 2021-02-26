Lincoln Center Will Transform Into Outdoor Performing Arts Venue This Spring

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has announced the Restart Stages initiative, which will create 10 outdoor performance and rehearsal spaces — effectively, an entire outdoor performing arts center — throughout its campus.

Restart Stages is designed with advice from medical and public health professionals, with all offerings having safety protocols in place for artists, staff, and audience. The project will include a cabaret-style stage on Hearts Plaza; dedicated family and children's areas with arts act-ivies for young people; an outdoor reading room created in partnership with the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, and space for public school graduations.

Programming will include outdoor performances from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, film screenings from Film at Lincoln Center, dance workshops by New York City Ballet, and a concert series presented by Lincoln Center Theater.

Partner organizations include the Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance, the Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute, Harlem Week and the Harlem Arts Alliance, Korean Cultural Center New York, and Weeksville Heritage Center.

Restart Stages will launch on World Health Day, April 7, with a special performance for healthcare workers.