Lincoln Center Theater to Stream Jackie Sibblies Drury's Marys Seacole, Starring Quincy Tyler Bernstine

Lincoln Center Theater will present a free stream of its 2019 LCT3 production Marys Seacole, written by Jackie Sibblies Drury and directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz. The drama will be available via Broadway On Demand June 10-July 4; to register for free tickets, click here.

Quincy Tyler Bernstine leads the cast as Mary, "an ambitious Jamaican woman determined to live a grand life. Her adventures take her across oceans and eras, from a battlefield of the Crimean War to a contemporary nursing home, and many times and places in between." She is joined by Karen Kandel, Lucy Taylor, Gabby Beans, Marceline Hugot, and Ismenia Mendes.

The production has sets by Mariana Sanchez, costumes by Kaye Voyce, lighting by Jiyoun Chang, and sound by Palmer Hefferan. It was filmed and edited by Frank Basile of Fresh Produce Productions NYC.

Marys Seacole played an extended run at the Claire Tow Theater, which saw playwright Drury and director Blain-Cruz winning a Special Citation Obie Award for their work. Bernstine won both the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play and an Obie Award for Sustained Excellence for her performance as Mary.