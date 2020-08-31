Lincoln Center Theater Names Lileana Blain-Cruz Resident Director

Lincoln Center Theater has named Lileana Blain-Cruz as Resident Director.

In her new role, Blain-Cruz will direct at least one production a year in either the Vivian Beaumont Theater or the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. She will also work with fellow Resident Director Bartlett Sher and Producing Artistic Director André Bishop in developing and choosing programming.

Blain-Cruz is an Obie winner for directing LCT3's Marys Seacole. She has also directed Anatomy of a Suicide, Fefu and Her Friends, Red Speedo, War, and Pipeline, among other productions.