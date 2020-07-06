Lin-Manuel Miranda Returns to The Hamilcast to Talk About the Hamilton Film

Gillian Pensavalle, host of podcast The Hamilcast, has released the first part of her two-part interview with Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of the Broadway blockbuster Hamilton, in celebration of the arrival of the show's filmed version to Disney Plus this past weekend.

In Part 1 of the interview, Miranda discusses how he feels now that Hamilton is able to be viewed by more people than ever, and what it took to get the film ready to go more than a year before it was originally scheduled to be released. Part 2 of the interview will come out on Monday, July 13.

With book, music, and lyrics by Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and music direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War, and was the new nation's first treasury secretary. The musical won 11 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography, and Orchestrations.

