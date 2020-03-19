Lin-Manuel Miranda Guests on "At Home Edition" of Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show

Lin-Manuel Miranda guest starred in the latest edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition, which premiered earlier this week on the show's YouTube channel. During each episode, Fallon highlights a new charity to raise funds for those in need during this difficult time. Miranda was on hand to talk about Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, which recently launched a COVID-19 Emergency Fund, which will assist those in the entertainment community. Watch Miranda on Fallon below: