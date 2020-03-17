BC/EFA Launches COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has launched an online fundraising campaign to create the COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.

This special fund will be administered by the Actors Fund to assist those in the entertainment community — onstage and behind the scenes — who are facing health-care crises and other immediate needs in the wake of the evolving coronavirus pandemic. Broadway Cares will seed the fund with an initial $250,000 and is asking supporters to donate to the online campaign to reach a goal of $1 million by April 12.

The COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund will help entertainment professionals meet coronavirus-related expenses. It will provide urgent additional resources for the vital social service programs of the Actors Fund, including emergency financial assistance, health insurance, counseling, and the operation of the Actors Fund's Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts.

You can make your tax-deductible donation at broadwaycares.org/help2020.

TheaterMania has launched its own fundraising effort, the #BwayHandWashChallenge, which you can read about here.