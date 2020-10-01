Like Water for Chocolate Coming to the Stage as a New Musical

Laura Esquivel's 1989 novel, Like Water for Chocolate, is being developed for the stage as a brand new musical. Featuring original music by the Grammy Award-winning Latin group La Santa Cecilia, with lyrics by La Santa Cecilia and Pulitzer Prize winner Quiara Alegría Hudes and a book by Lisa Loomer, Like Water for Chocolate will be directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer.

Like Water for Chocolate centers around an epic battle between familial obligation and romantic desire in turn-of-the-century Mexico, while celebrating the rich land's culture and cuisine like no novel before or since. In 1993, the novel was adapted into an Award-winning film of the same name.

Tonight at 8pm ET, as part of the digital concert event ¡Viva Broadway! Hear Our Voices, La Santa Cecilia will premiere a section of music from the musical. To watch, click here.