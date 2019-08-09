Lena Hall, Andrew Polec, and More Open in Bat Out Of Hell

Jim Steinman's Bat Out Of Hell — The Musical opened at New York City Center on August 8. Jay Scheib directs the production, which continues through September 8.

Bat Out Of Hell stars Avoince Hoyles, Lena Hall, Christina Bennington, Andrew Polec, and Danielle Steers.

The company is led by Andrew Polec and Christina Bennington as Strat and Raven, alongside Tony winner Lena Hall as Sloane, Bradley Dean as Falco, Avionce Hoyles as Tink, Danielle Steers as Zahara, and Tyrick Wiltez Jones as Jagwire. The ensemble includes Will Branner, Lincoln Clauss, Kayla Cyphers, Jessica Jaunich, Paulina Jurzec, Adam Kemmerer, Nick Martinez, Harper Miles, Erin Mosher, Aramie Payton, Andres Quintero, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Kaleb Wells.

Ensemble members Andres Quintero, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, Lincoln Clauss, Harper Miles, and Jessica Jaunich.

Bat Out Of Hell — the second studio album by American rock singer Meat Loaf and his first collaboration with composer Jim Steinman — became one of the best-selling albums of all time after its release in 1977. The stage adaptation is a romantic adventure about rebellious youth and passionate love, set against the backdrop of a post-cataclysmic city adrift from the mainland. Strat, the forever-young leader of the Lost, has fallen for Raven, daughter of Falco, the tyrannical ruler of Obsidian.

Director Jay Scheib and associate director Benita de Wit.

The production gas choreography by Emma Portner and Xena Gusthart, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set design by Jon Bausor, costume design by Mr. Bausor & Meentje Nielson, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, video design by Finn Ross, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestration by Steve Sidwell, and musical direction by Ryan Cantwell.

Original Bat Out Of Hell band members Karla DeVito and Joe Stefko.

The musical originated at the English National Opera before moving to the West End. A previously announced North American tour was canceled at the end of its launching run last fall at the Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto. The production has also decided to forgo a select tour of certain cities this summer, in favor of the New York run.