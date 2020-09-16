Len Cariou to Present Online Streaming Edition of Solo Show Broadway & the Bard

Tony Award-winning actor Len Cariou will present an online version of his acclaimed Broadway & The Bard: An Evening of Shakespeare & Song, running September 30 at 7:30pm through October 4. The production will be streamed free on the Actors Fund's YouTube channel, with donations directly benefiting the organization.

Broadway & the Bard combines Cariou's two great loves — Shakespeare and American musical comedy — in "an eighty-minute melding of superb soliloquy and memorable song." The show outfits classical soliloquies and sonnets with inventive musical pairings from beloved writers of the Great White Way. It is conceived by Cariou, Barry Kleinbort, and Mark Janis, with Kleinbort directing and Janis serving as musical director.

Theatre Hall of Famer Cariou earned a Tony Award for his performance in the original 1979 production of Sweeney Todd and was nominated for his starring roles in Applause and A Little Night Music. His other Broadway credits include King Henry V, Nightwatch, Cold Storage, Teddy & Alice, Dance a Little Closer, The Speed of Darkness, Neil Simon's The Dinner Party, and Proof.

The creative team for Broadway & The Bard also includes Josh Iacovelli (sets), and Matt Berman and Rocky Noel (lights and sound). The production was filmed by Matthew Gurren. The show is produced by Aruba Productions, working with Amas Musical Theatre and Alan Siegel Entertainment, which produced the stage version.