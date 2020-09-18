Laura Benanti Announces Release of Debut Studio Album

Tony winner Laura Benanti will release her self-titled debut studio album on Friday, October 23, on Sony Music Masterworks.

Benanti constructs a diverse and dynamic solo statement, working alongside award-winning producer Matt Pierson, arranger Gil Goldstein, and a bevy of seasoned musicians on the album. Through and through, the process highlighted every side of Laura's voice.

Tracks include Rufus Wainwright's "Cigarettes and Chocolate Milk," Stephen Sondheim's "The Boy From...," and the Styne-Comden-Green song "The Party's Over."