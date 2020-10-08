LaChanze, Connie Britton, Billy Porter Featured in New Online Play About Covid Nurses

That Kindness: Nurses in Their Own Words, a new theatrical work by the playwright V (formerly known as Eve Ensler), will be presented by Brooklyn Academy of Music for 96 hours starting October 15 at 7pm.

Presented in support of the Brooklyn Hospital Center's Covid-19 fund, the new virtual play honors the nurses at the front lines of the Covid crisis. The play is created with help from James Lecesne, with music by Morley and animation by Alixa Garcia.

The cast includes Ed Blunt, Connie Britton, Rosario Dawson, Stephanie Hsu, LaChanze, Liz Mikel, Rosie O'Donnell, Billy Porter, Dale Soules, Marisa Tomei, and Monique Wilson.

The reading is free, but in lieu of a ticket, viewers are kindly asked to consider a donation to the Brooklyn Hospital Center Covid-19 fund.