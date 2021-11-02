Kristin Chenoweth to Perform One-Night Holiday Concert at the Met

Emmy and Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth will perform a one-night-only holiday concert at the Metropolitan Opera on Monday, December 13. Kristin Chenoweth: Christmas at the Met will feature the soprano singing Christmas songs from her new Concord Records album Happiness Is…Christmas! as well as a range of new material.

Chenoweth last performed a solo concert at the Met in 2007. "When I first got the call and was offered this opportunity, my heart literally began to thump," said Chenoweth in a statement. "It was a dream to play the Met, and to get another chance, after this long dormant wait for the arts to come back to life, is an opportunity I could not pass up. It also reunites me with my longtime friend and musical director Mary-Mitchell Campbell and also director Richard Jay-Alexander, as well as some of my favorite surprise musicians and fellow vocalists I tour with and love. I'm so excited and have already begun rehearsals, singing some of the most beautiful music ever written. The evening will surely bring tears to my eyes when I look out and see 4,000 people … and I will love every minute of it."

Chenoweth earned a Tony Award in 1999 for Best Featured Actress In A Musical as Sally in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown and was later nominated for her leading performances in Wicked and On the Twentieth Century. In 2009, she received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Pushing Daisies, and has had several other notable television roles on The West Wing, NBC's Trial & Error, American Gods, Disney's Descendants, NBC's Hairspray Live!, and many more.

Tickets for Kristin Chenoweth: Christmas at the Met will go on sale Monday, November 8. For more information, click here.