Kelli O'Hara to Join Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell in Ragtime Concert

Kelli O'Hara will take on the role of Mother in the upcoming Actors Fund benefit concert of Ragtime, joining original cast members Audra McDonald (Sarah), Brian Stokes Mitchell (Coalhouse), and Peter Friedman (Tateh). The show will take place April 27 at the Minskoff Theatre.

The full ensemble will also include Mark Jacoby, Steven Sutcliffe, Judy Kaye, Lynette Perry, Jim Corti, Mark Aldrich, Dan Manning, Shaun Amyot, John D. Baker, Darlene Bel Grayson, Dara Paige Bloomfield, Kevin Bogue, Sandra M. Bonitto, Mark Cassius, Jamie Chandler-Torns, Albert Christmas, Pierce Cravens, Larry Daggett, Rodrick Dixon, Roberta Duchak, Bernard Dotson, Donna Dunmire, Adam Dyer, Duane Martin Foster, Patty Globe, Elisa Heinsohn, David Hess, Adam Hunter, Anne Kanengeiser, Mary Sharon Komarek, Jeffrey Kuhn, Joe Langworth, Elizabeth Lundberg, Joe Locarro, Michael X. Martin, Mary McCandles, Allyson Tucker Mitchell, Anne L. Nathan, Monica Patton, Orgena Rose, Gordon Stanley, Vanessa Townsell-Crisp, Todd Thurston, Leon Williams, Bruce Winant, and Eric Jordan Young, many of whom were original cast members.

The Lynn Ahrens-Stephen Flaherty-Terrence McNally musical will be directed by Stafford Arima, with David Loud as music supervisor and James Moore as music director and conductor.