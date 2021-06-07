Keith David and Kathleen Chalfant Star in Podcast Adaptation of Pericles

The first episode of Ellen McLaughlin's Pericles is now available for podcast listeners everywhere through Play On Podcasts. Based on the Shakespeare's play about the Prince of Tyre contending with incestuous royals, famine, and shipwrecks, Pericles presents this exciting story in a modern, accessible "translation." Play On Podcasts is a collaboration between Play On Shakespeare and Next Chapter Podcasts.

"The translation is not to be a paraphrase, nor is it a literal explanation of what's going on. The translations are not meant to be replacements of the originals," said Play On Shakespeare's CEO and Creative Director Lue Douthit. "Our goal is to learn how the plays work and to create performable companion pieces. They are new plays in that way."

Written by McLaughlin and directed by Lisa Rothe, Pericles features vocal performances by Keith David as Pericles, Kathleen Chalfant as Gower, and Johanna Day as Lychordia/Bawd/Diana.

Listeners can find Pericles on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and here.

Following Pericles, the next in the series will be A Midsummer Night's Dream, translated by Jeff Whitty and directed by Catherine Eaton. Further details will be announced shortly.