Judith Light, Santino Fontana, Cherry Jones and More Join Lineup for Homebound Project

The Homebound Project has announced the lineup for its fourth edition of new online theater benefiting hungry children affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The stream will begin at 7pm on Wednesday, July 15, and run through 7pm on Sunday, July 19. Donation levels begin at $10. Complimentary viewings for first responders and essential workers have been made possible by an anonymous donor.

The playwrights in the fourth edition have been given the prompt of "Promise." Participating actors, playwrights, and directors include Tommy Dorfman in a work by Diana Oh, directed by Lena Dunham; Lisa Edelstein in a work by Janine Nabers; Adam Faison in a work by Charly Evon Simpson; Santino Fontana in a work by Emily Zemba; Cherry Jones in a work by Erin Courtney, directed by Jenna Worsham; Sue Jean Kim in a work by Leslye Headland, directed by Annie Tippe; Judith Light in a work by Jon Robin Baitz, directed by Leigh Silverman; Jon-Michael Reese in a work by Harrison David Rivers, directed by Colette Robert; Amber Tamblyn in a work by Halley Feiffer; Marquise Vilson in a work by Migdalia Cruz, directed by Cándido Tirado; and Mary Wiseman in a work by Boo Killebrew, directed by Jenna Worsham.

The project has raised over $88,000 for No Kid Hungry, a national campaign working to end childhood hunger. The fifth and final edition will take place August 5-9.

For made a donation and learn more , click here.