Joshua Henry, Judith Light Join Tick, Tick...Boom! Film Cast

More casting has been announced for Lin-Manuel Miranda's film adaptation of Jonathan Larson's Tick, Tick...Boom!

Joshua Henry will take on the role of Roger, with Judith Light playing Rosa Stevens and Bradley Whitford playing Stephen Sondheim. They join Andrew Garfield as Jonathan, Alexandra Schipp as Susan, Robin De Jesús, and Vanessa Hudgens.

Larson's musical will be adapted for the screen by Dear Evan Hansen book writer Steven Levenson, with Miranda (Hamilton) making his feature directorial debut. Ryan Heffington will choreograph the dance sequences.

Tick, Tick...Boom! is an autobiographical musical that tells the story of Jonathan, an aspiring composer questioning his life choices on the eve of his 30th birthday. The film will be distributed by Netflix.