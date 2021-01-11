Josh Groban to Present Live-Streamed Valentine's Day Concert

Josh Groban's latest live-streamed concert will be a romantic one, taking place on Valentine's Day, February 14, at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

On Instagram, Groban teased that the "rip roarin'" concert will feature "tons of songs I've rarely (or never!) done." The new show will air in multiple timezones, with on-demand playback for up to 48 hours from the start time.

Groban recently released a new album titled Harmony, and has presented multiple live-streamed concerts since the pandemic shutdown began. He earned a Tony nomination for starring in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 on Broadway.

